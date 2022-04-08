ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

27 percent increase in animal cruelty reports, says Colorado humane society

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cm08T_0f3d79qv00
Photo Credit: DanBrandenburg. File photo. (iStock).

According to recently released data from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), there was a significant increase in animal cruelty cases and cruelty responses in at least one major Colorado region last year.

The Colorado Springs-based organization's quarterly update reported that cruelty cases rose 27.6 percent, or 1,256 cases, in 2021. In addition, animal law enforcement officers' responses in the state increased by 30.5 percent.

"For all of us at HSPPR they're very concerning. I mean that's 4,500 calls that our officers went out on because an animal was either suffering from abuse or neglect," the CEO of HSPPR Duane Adams said in an interview with KOAA.

Dogs, cats, and horses are the most common victims of animal cruelty in the country, according to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

"The shocking number of animal cruelty cases reported every day is just the tip of the iceberg—most cases are never reported. Unlike violent crimes against people, cases of animal abuse are not compiled by state or federal agencies, making it difficult to calculate just how common they are. However, we can use the information that is available to try to understand and prevent cases of abuse," HSUS said.

In Colorado, animal cruelty is a a Class 1 Misdemeanor and can result in an array of penalties, including up to a $5,000 fine and 18 months in jail.

The HSPPR website outlines the following red flags to look out for:

  • A cat or a dog that is outside for long periods without food, water, and proper shelter
  • An injured animal that does not appear to have received medical attention
  • A cat or a dog with a badly matted coat; its movements may be restricted and its face may not be visible
  • An extremely thin horse with no visible food or water source
  • A possible dog-fighting or cock-fighting operation
  • An abandoned property where animals may have been left behind

To report animal cruelty in Colorado, call the humane society at 800-249-5121.

"Call us. We answer calls every day that may or may not meet Colorado’s legal requirements. Our agents would rather investigate multiple situations where animals are OK, than to miss one where an animal is suffering needlessly," the website says.

Comments / 1

Related
foodsafetynews.com

13 counts of animal cruelty filed against Colorado ‘animal activist’

In an ironic twist, Colorado animal activist Ellen Kessler is charged with 13 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. A court summons orders Kessler, 72, to appear on May 23 to face the animal cruelty charges. Kessler was a member of the Colorado Board of Veterinary Medicine until she resigned earlier...
COLORADO STATE
psychologytoday.com

Colorado Leads in Caring for Humans and Other Animals

Rebecca Niemiec is an assistant professor in the Human Dimensions of Natural Resources Department at Colorado State University. Her academic work has focused on understanding the relationship between humans and animals and the natural world. She has studied the factors influencing people’s attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors towards biodiversity conservation and animal protection. She has also studied how public outreach and stakeholder engagement processes can achieve desired outcomes for people, the environment, and animals.
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Society
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cat#Dog#Hsppr Duane Adams#Koaa
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy