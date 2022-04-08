27 percent increase in animal cruelty reports, says Colorado humane society

Photo Credit: DanBrandenburg. File photo. (iStock).

According to recently released data from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), there was a significant increase in animal cruelty cases and cruelty responses in at least one major Colorado region last year.

The Colorado Springs-based organization's quarterly update reported that cruelty cases rose 27.6 percent, or 1,256 cases, in 2021. In addition, animal law enforcement officers' responses in the state increased by 30.5 percent.

"For all of us at HSPPR they're very concerning. I mean that's 4,500 calls that our officers went out on because an animal was either suffering from abuse or neglect," the CEO of HSPPR Duane Adams said in an interview with KOAA.

Dogs, cats, and horses are the most common victims of animal cruelty in the country, according to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

"The shocking number of animal cruelty cases reported every day is just the tip of the iceberg—most cases are never reported. Unlike violent crimes against people, cases of animal abuse are not compiled by state or federal agencies, making it difficult to calculate just how common they are. However, we can use the information that is available to try to understand and prevent cases of abuse," HSUS said.

In Colorado, animal cruelty is a a Class 1 Misdemeanor and can result in an array of penalties, including up to a $5,000 fine and 18 months in jail.

The HSPPR website outlines the following red flags to look out for:

A cat or a dog that is outside for long periods without food, water, and proper shelter

An injured animal that does not appear to have received medical attention

A cat or a dog with a badly matted coat; its movements may be restricted and its face may not be visible

An extremely thin horse with no visible food or water source

A possible dog-fighting or cock-fighting operation

An abandoned property where animals may have been left behind

To report animal cruelty in Colorado, call the humane society at 800-249-5121.

"Call us. We answer calls every day that may or may not meet Colorado’s legal requirements. Our agents would rather investigate multiple situations where animals are OK, than to miss one where an animal is suffering needlessly," the website says.