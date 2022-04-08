ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The following incidents were reported between March 13 to March 19

By Samantha Bravo
 2 days ago

3/13

Window smashed

A vehicle parked on Las Flores Canyon Road was vandalized and the window was smashed. The victim said nothing appeared to be stolen. The smashed window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/14

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Park was broken into and a designer bag, an iPhone and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim hid the key fob inside the rear bumper cover, went hiking and upon return the key fob was stolen and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of a transaction amount of $3,834.32 used at an Apple store. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim was able to retrieve their iPhone with the ‘Find my iPhone’ feature.

3/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and two iPhones and a fanny pack were stolen. The victim hid the key on the rear driver side tire, went surfing and upon return, the key was missing and her vehicle was ransacked. The iPhones were worth $500 each. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/17

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim received a notification of a charge made to his credit card in a total of $2,740.41 at an Apple Store in Los Angeles.

Burglary

A vehicle parked at Escondido Falls was broken into and credit cards and an estimated $250 in cash were stolen. The victim was notified of a non-authorized transaction at Marshalls and TJMaxx retail stores in Thousand Oaks for $700.

3/18

Burglary

An iPhone worth $1,400 and multiple credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked on Topanga State Beach. The victim placed his keys in a magnetic lock box underneath his vehicle, went surfing and upon return, the keys were missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim received multiple alerts of credit card charges totaling $7,070.

Vehicle theft

A purse, backpack and headphones worth $350 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Malibu Lagoon State Park. The victim said the passenger side rear window was smashed and their belongings were stolen. The victim was later notified of a $505 attempt charge to his credit cards at Ralphs in Culver City. The charge was declined.

3/19

Burglary

A vehicle parked on PCH was broken into and a purse was stolen. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

