Three bold predictions for Auburn football's spring game
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
2 days ago
Here are three bold predictions for Auburn football's A-Day.
Let's not beat around the bush. Last season's A-Day was bad.
Half of the game was spent watching fake kickoff returns while the other half was spent watching Auburn run the ball into the dirt and throw checkdowns. It was not entertainment, and quite honestly I don't feel like anybody really learned anything. I hope the coaching staff did.
This year, things are a little different. Auburn has three new faces competing at quarterback behind TJ Finley. Hopefully, the Tigers open up the offense a little bit and let the QBs work. Do we see some downfield passing?
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - T.J. Finley once again spent spring practice battling for a starting job he’d previously held thanks to an injury ahead of him. The Auburn quarterback and onetime LSU starter faces challenges after the Tigers brought in three potential contenders during the offseason, including two Power Five transfers: former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada and Oregon’s Robby Ashford. Freshman Holden Geriner, a four-star prospect, also joined the mix.
When you think of Auburn running backs in history there is one clear answer. Bo Jackson. Bo knows football and Bo knows running the football. Right behind him, we have current running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. He actually scored more touchdowns than Jackson but finished second in yards rushing throughout his career.
Nothing is for certain when playing the game of maybes and what-ifs, but it is reasonable to conclude that what stood between Alabama and consecutive national titles was the loss of its two top receivers, Jameson Williams and John Metchie. An Alabama offense that ranked fifth in the country in...
Nick Saban said two important things Saturday, after the second Alabama football scrimmage of the spring. In an overall assessment of the Tide offense, Saban used the words “inconsistency” and “spotty.”. Nick Saban is a wordsmith and any communication that could be described as full disclosure is...
Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
Auburn closed the book on Bryan Harsin’s second spring on Saturday with the program’s annual A-Day game. Team Tigers won the scrimmage, 10-9, and the game was decided on a failed 2-point conversion by team Auburn on the final play of the day after Holden Geriner found Landen King for a touchdown late.
With one week until its spring game, Alabama held its second and final closed scrimmage Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide will practice again Tuesday and Thursday of next week before wrapping up its spring schedule with its “A-Day” game April 16 at 2 p.m. CT. More in...
It’s almost primetime for a few Alabama football players in the black jerseys. Backing up the reigning Heisman Trophy passer doesn’t lend much spotlight to the reserves. And the joke about the backup quarterback being the most popular guy in Tuscaloosa no longer applies so next Saturday’s A-Day game will be their time to shine.
