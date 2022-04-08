Three bold predictions for Auburn football's spring game

Here are three bold predictions for Auburn football's A-Day.

Let's not beat around the bush. Last season's A-Day was bad.

Half of the game was spent watching fake kickoff returns while the other half was spent watching Auburn run the ball into the dirt and throw checkdowns. It was not entertainment, and quite honestly I don't feel like anybody really learned anything. I hope the coaching staff did.

This year, things are a little different. Auburn has three new faces competing at quarterback behind TJ Finley. Hopefully, the Tigers open up the offense a little bit and let the QBs work. Do we see some downfield passing?

Here are five bold predictions for A-Day.

Malcom Johnson Jr. will steal the show It feels like every A-Day, one receiver ends up getting targeted on a few deep passes and he makes a couple of big plays. Johnson will be that receiver this spring. It'll be just enough to allow the fanbase to be excited about an emerging wide receiver heading into this season. If it isn't Johnson, it would be nice to see someone stand out. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletic No turnovers from the quarterbacks Last offseason turnovers from the quarterbacks were a huge storyline, even into fall camp. Harsin has put an emphasis on making the best decision, even if it isn't the flashiest play. Expect Auburn's quarterbacks to be reserved within the vanilla offense, taking what is given to them while not trying to force the issue. If Auburn does attempt some risky passes, I honestly have faith that these QBs can fit throws into tight windows. I would also expect Finley's downfield accuracy to have improved a little. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The starting offensive line will perform well Auburn's offensive line is pretty banged up right now. But with the combination of size and experience, I think the line should be able to hold their own against the Tigers' defensive front. Expect more time for Finley, Ashford, and Geriner to throw as well as better holes for Bigsby and Sean Jackson to run through. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

