ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria terminates COVID-19 emergency declaration

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezppa_0f3d6vez00

As COVID-19 cases first began to escalate in March of 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat proclaimed an emergency declaration, implementing a swath of COVID-19 protections and protocols.

Other declarations followed with further protections.

City officials say now the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Arizona continue to decline and vaccines and test kits are now widely available, so the city council approved the termination of the emergency declaration from March 19, 2020, and further declarations.

The new proclamation states that over the past two years since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the city developed and implemented a COVID-19 recovery plan, consistent with federal and state guidelines, which effectively provided the phased resumption of city operations and services.

The circumstances that led to the emergency declaration  have improved and it is in the best interest of the public that the declaration, and "all proclamations issued thereunder, be terminated," the document states.

The state of Arizona, the city of Glendale and the Town of Paradise Valley have also terminated their emergency declarations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Health
Peoria, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The border wall is full of holes. So why is Texas building more of it?

A trip to Home Depot and a few hundred dollars is all it takes to breach former president Donald Trump’s border wall. Smugglers using power tools available at hardware stores have hacked through bollards in the barrier along the southwest border more than 3,200 times over the past three years, The Post’s Nick Miroff reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Emergency#The City Council
weku.org

Kentucky Legislature acts to end COVID emergency declaration in March

The Kentucky General Assembly has given final passage to ending the coronavirus declaration of emergency this month. It was originally scheduled to end in mid-April. Both chambers overrode the governor’s veto of the resolution. Jessamine County GOP Senator Donald Douglas said heart disease causes about two thousand daily deaths in America while COVID has led to 15 hundred daily deaths.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFLA

Hillsborough County ends COVID-19 emergency order

Due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in the County and the ending of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations, Hillsborough County will allow the state of local emergency to expire on Thursday, March 17. The state of local emergency was first issued on March 12, 2020.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KYUK

The City of Bethel no longer recognizes COVID-19 as a local emergency

COVID-19 The City of Bethel no longer recognizes COVID-19 as a local emergency. The city’s COVID-19 declaration of emergency expired during the meeting when the council chose not to extend the measure. It ended when Vice Mayor Conrad “CJ” McCormick made a motion to adopt the ordinance and found...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor ends COVID-19 public health emergency

Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order ending the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency, his office announced Monday. At the same time, Gordon signed a second order that his office said will allow working nurses time to get licensed in the state. “Wyoming has done a wonderful job...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

Albemarle BOS ends local emergency for COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors ended the local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. “On behalf of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, I would like to first and foremost thank our entire community for their diligence in reducing transmission of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic and for the support that we have all shown each other as we continue to navigate this difficult time together,” said Donna Price, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “To be clear, and as the Stealth Omicron BA.2 variant attracting significant attention demonstrates, COVID-19 is still present. Our ability to protect the most vulnerable through vaccination, mitigation measures, and treatment, however, has positioned us to manage COVID-19 as part of our regular operations – that being said, we must remain vigilant.”
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy