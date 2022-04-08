Peoria terminates COVID-19 emergency declaration

As COVID-19 cases first began to escalate in March of 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat proclaimed an emergency declaration, implementing a swath of COVID-19 protections and protocols.

Other declarations followed with further protections.

City officials say now the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Arizona continue to decline and vaccines and test kits are now widely available, so the city council approved the termination of the emergency declaration from March 19, 2020, and further declarations.

The new proclamation states that over the past two years since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the city developed and implemented a COVID-19 recovery plan, consistent with federal and state guidelines, which effectively provided the phased resumption of city operations and services.

The circumstances that led to the emergency declaration have improved and it is in the best interest of the public that the declaration, and "all proclamations issued thereunder, be terminated," the document states.

The state of Arizona, the city of Glendale and the Town of Paradise Valley have also terminated their emergency declarations.