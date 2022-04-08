ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

 2 days ago

A Wichita man pleaded guilty to one count of failure to pay over payroll taxes.

According to court documents 39-year-old Jesus Perez-Aguayo, as owner and operator of two companies (JLP Construction and JP Remodeling), has a responsibility to collect employee payroll taxes then forward the funds to the Internal Revenue Service.

Between 2014 and 2019, Perez-Aguayo admits he didn’t pay the full amount due to the IRS, creating a tax loss of approximately $286,049. He also admits to using his business bank account for his personal expenses.

IRS Criminal Investigation is handling this case.

