CF Montreal sign SuperDraft pick Jojea Kwizera

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO