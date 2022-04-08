From the mayor: Paradise Valley spring updates

Spring is here, and aren’t we blessed to live in Paradise Valley?

I seek re-election as your mayor to keep our town safe, stable, and on top. I am honored to receive vast citizen support to do so, including endorsements from 11 former town mayors and vice mayors, and many other distinguished community leaders, who know me and my record.

Although it’s campaign season, I will never lose focus on my duties to you as mayor. Public service, not politics, must always come first. Toward this end, I want to share some town updates.

• Fighting short-term rental dangers: We have led the way in responding to citizen concerns about short-term rentals. Predictably, recent Town Code improvements to protect citizens and visitors alike were criticized by Airbnb.

The large majority of our helpful actions were, however, recently approved by the Attorney General’s office and we will resolve the few remaining questions.

Mayors around the state I work with are grateful for our trailblazing, as are their communities. This issue needs more work, though, and I am committed to keep leading the charge.

• Budget: The town’s budget is set over the coming months, a public process which touches on all of the town’s operations and funding levels. I will continue to uphold the town’s traditions of limited and effective government, fiscal conservatism, prioritizing public safety with a fully funded police department, and a balanced budget that meets our needs now and in the future without a local property tax. Everyone is welcome to join these and other council meetings of interest in person at Town Hall (meeting details are on the town website at paradisevalleyaz.gov).

• PV Together — general plan: After months of great engagement and work from town citizens and the entire PV team, the Town Council recently unanimously recommended approval of the town’s 2022 “general plan” update, meeting a state law requirement. If of interest, the town website states how to weigh in on this topic in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Thank you for the honor and privilege to serve as your mayor as we continue to advance citizen interests together, and keep our town on top! Please feel free to contact me anytime.

Editor’s Note: Jerry Bien-Willner is the mayor of Paradise Valley, and he is currently seeking reelection to a third term.