ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Multiple pets killed in fire in Sans Souci neighborhood, JFRD says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usXgC_0f3d6N5d00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A southside home is a total loss after a fire broke out around 12:30 this afternoon. JFRD says they got there within minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

“They made an aggressive attack. fortunately or unfortunately nobody was home at the time. we have no injuries,” says Eric Prosswimmer with JFRD.

JFRD got the fire under control in just 15 minutes- but say the fire is still a tragedy for one major reason.

“Sorry to say there are multiple pets that have perished in the fire. we don’t know if any escaped or got out, that’s to be determined but animal control has been called in to take care of that situation.”

JFRD has confirmed there were cats, dogs, and at least one bird inside the house. Neighbors tell me the two adults who lived there would take in any cats they came across- acting as a private cat rescue. As animal control investigated, we watched them pull dozens of crates out of the home. JFRD says none of the pets survived the flames

“We believe they’re still still inside because we pulled all the ceilings down and everything like that it’s hard to tell. Because we have the state fire marshal coming out they can’t go digging through stuff to pull out any pets that are in there because we don’t want to undermine the state investigators.”

Action News Jax asked the city- how many animals is someone allowed to have inside the home? They say if they are sterilized, there is no limit as long as the animals are in safe conditions. The only limits are placed on unsterilized animals.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Man accidentally shoots kids in car

Scene along Highway 25 in Greenville County. Homes and cabins are gone. Thousands of acres were charred. Here are the overnight developments as a wildfire burns near Gatlinburg. Friends of Alexis Ware speak out on 2 month anniversary of her disappearance. Updated: 7 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Sans Souci#Cat#Dog#Structure Fire#Accident
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Jacksonville police: Woman shot in car, left on roadway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a woman was shot up while she was in a car with another person around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Ribault Scenic Drive. Police said the woman was shot several time and the "preliminary investigation revealed, the victim and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy