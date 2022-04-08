Alcohol to go will become legal in New York. Is it a game-changer?

There is a new text scam going around New York and there are some things that you shouldn't do if you get this message. The text message scam is really simple. You get a text with a photo of a girl saying how you haven't talked in a while. If you respond saying that you don't know them, they respond back and try to strike up a conversation. After a while, they will try to get some personal information that they can use to steal your identity.

