New York City, NY

Alcohol to go will become legal in New York. Is it a game-changer?

By Don Cazentre
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
It will be soon be legal again in New York state to order a cocktail or other alcoholic beverage to go from your favorite bar or restaurant. How big a deal is that? It depends on who you ask and, perhaps, where you live. At The Brasserie Bar &...

