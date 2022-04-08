ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, IL

Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYONS, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house has been arrested on felony charges. Lyons Police...

www.kivitv.com

Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
The Independent

Remains of girl found in desert and dubbed ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified 62 years later

The punishing heat of the Arizona desert in mid-summer served as the backdrop for a chilling discovery in 1960; the partially buried remains of a little girl. Believed by police to be between the ages of three and six-years-old, the girl's remains were likely buried for two weeks before they were discovered in Sand Creek Wash near Congress, Arizona. After she was exhumed from the desert, investigators set about to identify her. For 62 years, the little girl has been referred to as "Little Miss Nobody." On Tuesday she was finally identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos, who was abducted from...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
News 12

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C., was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Law enforcement arrested the man in Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department...
