CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If a Swensons Drive-in is coming to Oakley, it won’t be with any taxpayer help. On Monday, in a 5-4, vote, council nixed incentives that would have helped build the Swensons Drive-in, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The Akron-based hamburger and shake chain is a throwback to the time of car hops and curbside service.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO