PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia city councilmember wants Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney to do more to help the Kensington neighborhood. On Thursday, Allan Domb sponsored a resolution calling on them to declare a state of emergency in Kensington. He says the opioid crisis has caused a public health and safety crisis in the neighborhood. The emergency declaration would allow the city to seek relief resources from state and federal governments through PEMA and FEMA.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO