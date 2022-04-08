ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Isaac says he and Ethan Hawke 'danced with God' after eating magic mushrooms

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

Oscar Isaac is giving fans a deeper look at his friendship with his Moon Knight costar Ethan Hawke.

During a recent conversatioin with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Isaac discussed the new Marvel series before turning the conversation to an adventure he took with Hawke during a break from filming.

“We danced with God,” the actor told the late night host when he asked about a fun night he had with his costar. “It was my brother and Ethan. We were in a house and our families had just left and we had the weekend there. It was at a place called Lake Balaton, which is outside of Budapest. So beautiful.”

Isaac continued, “We got our hands on a little psilocybin. Magic mushrooms. We had some mushrooms and listened to the Phosphorescent album. We laid down and giggled for a long time listening to music and then went to a park and played some football a little bit.”

When asked how God enjoyed their dancing, Isaac joked, “He wasn’t into it.”

Isaac made headlines for another interview he did recently, traveling all over the world to promote his new series. Catching the attention of many fans for being attractive, he was informed of a nickname certain supporters have for him--and he’s all for it.

“I didn’t know the fans called me Daddy,” he said during the press run. “But that’s okay. They can call me Daddy, if they want to. I don’t mind.”

Every single day, Oscar just makes people love him more and more, and it seems like this magic mushroom story will do the same.


