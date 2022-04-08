ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Federal jury convicts Clarksville man of kidnapping and stalking, facing up to life in prison

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj4Ip_0f3d37EJ00

A Clarksville man was convicted this week by a federal jury in connection with crossing state lines to kidnap, shoot, and stalk his ex-girlfriend and her family.

After a six-day trial, Keaton L. Walls of Clarksville was convicted on four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, according to United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.

In November 2016, Walls, 37, drove to Mississippi armed with an AK-47 style automatic rifle and fired at least 10 shots inside a home where his ex-girlfriend lived with several of her family members.

Four of the seven people inside the home suffered gunshot wounds, according to a news release. One of the victims lost a leg due to the injuries sustained from the shooting.

Walls fled the scene before police arrived.

Two years later, in April 2018, investigators said Walls kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her five-year-old daughter and boyfriend at gunpoint from their Memphis apartment.

Walls forced the woman to drive his vehicle to a location where he retrieved an AK-47 style rifle before returning to her Memphis home. There, he forced her to lock her daughter inside the apartment by herself.

"He then ordered her to drive to a house in Marshall County, Mississippi, where Walls’ relative lived," the news release said.

Sports news:Kenwood hires five-year assistant Jarhett Snead as new football coach

COVID:Over 50? You qualify for a second booster

"During the drive, Walls threatened to kill both victims and hit them with one of his two pistols. When they arrived at the house, Walls forced both victims out of the car, onto their knees and fired three gunshots past their heads."

He eventually forced the woman to drive the car into Shelby County. That's when officers were able to stop the car and finally arrest Walls, rescuing both victims.

Walls' sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 8, before United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr.

He faces up to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Stalking#Shooting#Prison#Walls#Kenwood
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

889
Followers
459
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy