We tend to talk about therapy in a very general sense — "I'm in therapy, I'm starting therapy" — so you might not realize how many different types there actually are. Are you doing cognitive behavioral therapy or psychodynamic therapy? Have you thought about music therapy or wilderness therapy? I've been seeing a therapist for a few months, but I didn't realize that some of our sessions included narrative therapy until, well, I started doing research for this article.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO