ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Kia Telluride vs. Kia Carnival: Tricking You Into Buying a Minivan

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A minivan and an SUV are not the same for a variety of reasons. Looking at the 2022 Kia Telluride and the Kia Carnival are prime examples of that. But don’t call the Carnival a minivan, it is a multi-purpose vehicle. The 2022 Kia Telluride and the Kia...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minivan#Kia Telluride#Vehicles#The Kia Carnival Mvp
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
FOX43.com

New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price. In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
CHARLOTTE, NC
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy