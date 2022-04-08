Kyrene superintendent earns national certification

Laura Toenjes, Kyrene School District superintendent, was among the nearly 25 Arizona superintendents recognized on April 8 for successfully completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program.

The program, administered by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, is a collaborative effort with AASA state affiliates, and business and corporate leaders. The master teachers and guest instructors have all been sitting superintendents and have proven track records of success.

“As a life-long learner and educator, I am grateful for the professional development provided through the National Superintendent Certification Program,” said Toenjes. “Given the uncertainty of today’s times, I felt the program provided me with ample opportunities to work with peers from across the country who challenged each other to improve and to strengthen our public schools.”

The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program sharpens the skills that successful superintendents identify as essential for leading in today’s complex and challenging education environment. The program was developed exclusively for superintendents and is led by seasoned and successful superintendents.

“Excellence in public school leadership has never been more important than it is today,” said Mark Joraanstad, executive director, Arizona School Administrators. “The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program provides superintendents with opportunities to engage in a world-class professional learning opportunity. I am pleased to congratulate Superintendent Toenjes for completing the program, an initiative that provides on-the-ground coaching, mentoring and support from individuals who are experiencing the same challenges and successes that superintendents from across the country are experiencing.”