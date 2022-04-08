A Lesson on Power and Influence: A Conversation With Susan Page at Nashville Public Library

The Nashville Public Library Foundation On April 12 at 5 PM welcomes Susan Page Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY and New York Times bestselling author, as part of the Sandra Schatten series.

Nationally recognized women’s advocate Linda Peek Schacht joins Page for an in-person discussion about the role of women in journalism and politics from Page’s personal perspective, as she’s worked in both fields for decades.

Reception following; Page will sign copies of her newest bestseller, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.”

For more information, visit library.nashville.org/votesforwomen .

