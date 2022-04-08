ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A Lesson on Power and Influence: A Conversation With Susan Page at Nashville Public Library

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

The Nashville Public Library Foundation On April 12 at 5 PM welcomes Susan Page  Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY and New York Times bestselling author, as part of the Sandra Schatten series.

Nationally recognized women’s advocate Linda Peek Schacht joins Page for an in-person discussion about the role of women in journalism and politics from Page’s personal perspective, as she’s worked in both fields for decades.

Reception following; Page will sign copies of her newest bestseller, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.”

For more information, visit library.nashville.org/votesforwomen .

The post A Lesson on Power and Influence: A Conversation With Susan Page at Nashville Public Library appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrates Confirmation: “I Am The Dream And The Hope Of The Slave”

Jackson makes history as first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. On a bright April day at the White House, a Black woman jurist spoke to her own hopes and dreams of ascending to the nation’s highest court. In the process, Ketanji Brown Jackson paid homage to her family, friends and community, and the prayers of countless ancestors who helped build America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Susan Page
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Covid’s comeback bursts the D.C. bubble

There’s no denying it: Covid is rocking Washington right now. Days after Saturday’s annual Gridiron Club dinner, multiple attendees of the boujee 600-seat confab have come down with it — including Commerce Secretary GINA RAIMONDO, A.G. MERRICK GARLAND and Reps. ADAM SCHIFF (D-Calif.) and JOAQUIN CASTRO (D-Texas).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Public Library#New York Times#The Lessons Of Power
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Trump’s Seven-Hour Records Gap

Seven hours and 37 minutes. That’s the now-infamous length of time for which there are no records of Donald Trump’s phone calls on the day of the Capitol riot in 2021. As the House January 6 committee continues to investigate the events of that day (the group interviewed Ivanka Trump earlier this week), the former president is busy crafting his own story about his time in the White House. Two of our writers look at the former POTUS’s at-times tenuous relationship with history itself.
POTUS
TBR News Media

Middle Country Public Library hosts Career Conversations event

Join the Middle Country Public Library for an exciting evening of career exploration! Long Island teens in grades 6 to 12 and first/second year college students are invited to register for this informative panel of professionals from specialized job fields who will give insights into their professions. Attendees will have an opportunity to chat with panelists one-on-one and learn about the library’s Career Counseling services.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Deadline

Disney Names Kristina Schake, Veteran Of Barack Obama’s Administration And Hillary Clinton’s Campaign, As Lead Spokesperson

Click here to read the full article. Kristina Schake, who has led the Biden administration’s Covid vaccination education efforts and previously served as communications director for First Lady Michelle Obama and later in a top role in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, is joining The Walt Disney Co. as its lead spokesperson. Schake will report to Geoff Morrell, the company’s chief corporate affairs officer. President Joe Biden appointed Schake last year to lead the Covid vaccination campaign at the Department of Health and Human Services, where she was counselor to secretary for strategic communications. She departed at the end of last year. Before that,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Concerns raised about the future of democracy in America

In the wake of the January 6th attack on the Capitol and former President Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, some analysts are raising concerns about the state of American democracy. Carol Anderson, Charles Howard Candler professor and chair of African American studies at Emory University, joined CBS News to discuss the threats to civil liberties in the U.S.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
257
Followers
682
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy