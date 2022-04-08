Kaleido Biosciences Culls Staff, Prepares to Cease Operations

At first glance, shares of Meridian Bioscience look quite affordable, especially considering recent growth. The medical industry is truly vast, with more facets to it than most people can imagine. Within this massive market, there are numerous players, some large and others small, each one providing their own solutions for other parties within the space or with the end goal of reducing human suffering and extending life. One small company that operates in a corner of this market is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO). After seeing years of flat financial performance and only steadily improving profitability, the business experienced a significant upswing in revenue and profits in 2020 and 2021. At first glance, this may make the enterprise look like an easy prospect for investors to buy into. This case is made even more appealing when you consider how cheap shares are on both an absolute basis and relative to other players that are similar to it. Having said that, when you pull back the curtain further, you find that while the company may offer some upside, the more likely outcome is that shares are probably fairly valued right now.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 29 DAYS AGO