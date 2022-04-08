ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaleido Biosciences Culls Staff, Prepares to Cease Operations

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Kaleido Biosciences, a microbiome-focused company backed by Flagship Biosciences, are plunging after the company announced its intentions to cease all company operations, lay off its remaining staff and delist from the Nasdaq Exchange. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday morning, the Massachusetts-based...

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk employer to cease operations

NORWALK — A company informed about 30 locals they’ll no longer be employed at an area plant. Graphic Packaging International recently told those workers it’ll soon close its converting operations on Republic Street off Milan Avenue (U.S. 250) by Burger King. Headquartered in Georgia, the Fortune 500...
NORWALK, OH
Tom's Hardware

Arm Owner Prepares for up to 15% Staff Layoffs in IPO Preparations

According to a Bloomberg report, citing "a memo to staff, according to a person familiar with the matter", Softbank Group, the owner of Arm, plans to lay off as much as 15% of the personnel as it prepares for an IPO after the Nvidia deal fell apart. Most of the cuts will not affect engineering, a media report says, so the ongoing roadmap of the company is not going to be affected as a result of the workforce reduction. As this news has not been officially announced it should be taken with a pinch of salt as we await official news of the layoffs.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Melinta Therapeutics Acquires U.S. Rights to TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) from New American Therapeutics

TOPROL-XL®, approved by the FDA in 1992, is a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension, alone or in combination with other antihypertensives; the long-term treatment of angina pectoris; and the treatment of stable, symptomatic (NYHA class II or III) heart failure of specific origins. Said Christine Ann...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Moderna Celebrates Appointment of New CFO, Recalls Vaccine Lots in Europe

Moderna tapped Jorge Gomez to take over the role of chief financial officer next month upon the retirement of David Meline, the current company CFO. Gomez joins Moderna from dental equipment maker Dentsply Sirona, Inc., where he served in the CFO role as well. At Dentsply, Gomez oversaw the company's financial operations, accounting, auditing, investor relations, and information technology. He was also responsible for helming that company's sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and government) program. He will assume his new role with Moderna on May 9.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Seeking Alpha

Meridian Bioscience: Deceptively Priced

At first glance, shares of Meridian Bioscience look quite affordable, especially considering recent growth. The medical industry is truly vast, with more facets to it than most people can imagine. Within this massive market, there are numerous players, some large and others small, each one providing their own solutions for other parties within the space or with the end goal of reducing human suffering and extending life. One small company that operates in a corner of this market is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO). After seeing years of flat financial performance and only steadily improving profitability, the business experienced a significant upswing in revenue and profits in 2020 and 2021. At first glance, this may make the enterprise look like an easy prospect for investors to buy into. This case is made even more appealing when you consider how cheap shares are on both an absolute basis and relative to other players that are similar to it. Having said that, when you pull back the curtain further, you find that while the company may offer some upside, the more likely outcome is that shares are probably fairly valued right now.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Tiamulin Drugs Market: North America to Capture Major Share of Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Tiamulin Drugs Market: Introduction. Tiamulin is a pleuromutilin antibiotic drug that is used in veterinary medicine, particularly for pigs and poultry. It is also used for bacterial infection in animals. It is a semisynthetic derivative of the diterpene antibiotic pleuromutilin. Tiamulin is relatively quickly absorbed, metabolized in the liver, and eliminated from the body of the bird after a withdrawal period of 72 hours. Tiamulin is a crystalline powder that is available in soluble formulation in most countries in the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

"Thousands of Jobs" Reportedly on the Block as Novartis Restructures

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis recently announced a global restructuring that will reportedly include cutting thousands of jobs. The restructuring is intended to effectively merge two divisions within Novartis, the oncological and pharmaceutical divisions, into one innovative medicine (IM) business unit. Marie-France Tschudin will serve as president of the international IM unit, just one of several organizational adjustments reported.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Injectable Drugs Market: Overview, Opportunities & Geographical Analysis

Albany NY, United States: Global Injectable Drugs Market: Introduction. The global injectable drugs market is relied upon to enlist a strong double-digit CAGR within the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The market is majorly classified on the basis of drug-class, geography, molecule-type, and application. From the previous one entire...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS OPENS TECHNOLOGICAL HUB IN KOBE, JAPAN, TO DRIVE PARTNERSHIPS OPPORTUNITIES IN THE FIELD OF iPSC-DERIVED CELL THERAPIES

From left to right: François RENAULT-MIHARA, Pharm.D, PhD, Lead Scientist Neuro/Lead Scientist Japan, TreeFrog Therapeutics Japan KK; Shin KAWAMATA, MD, PhD, Director of the Research & Development Center for Cell Therapy, Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation (FBRI) Kobe, Japan; Masao KAKIUCHI, Director General, Investment and New Business Promotion, City of Kobe; Fabien DEBAECKER, CEO, TreeFrog Therapeutics Japan KK; Koji OMAE, Manager, Foreign Investment Group, City of Kobe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Nicox’s NCX 470 Dolomites Phase 2 Results Published in Journal of Glaucoma

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the results from its Dolomites Phase 2 clinical trial of NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension have been published online by the Journal of Glaucoma, the official journal of the World Glaucoma Association. The publication “A Randomized, Controlled Comparison of NCX 470 (0.021%, 0.042% and 0.065%) and Latanoprost 0.005% in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension: The Dolomites Study”» is available by clicking here. NCX 470 is currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

InnoCare Presents Pre-Clinical Data of ICP-723 at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

This report was displayed in a poster entitled “ICP-723 Is a Potent Pan-TRK Inhibitor with Robust Anti-tumor Activities against Wild-type and Acquired Drug-resistant Mutations of NTRK Fusions”. Abstract number: 6187. The study showed that ICP-723 effectively inhibits kinase activities of TRKA, TRKB, TRKC with IC50 values < 1...
CANCER
biospace.com

Bcr Abl Inhibitor Drug Market USD 8 Billion Opportunity By 2028

Global Bcr-Abl Inhibitor Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:. Global Bcr-Abl Inhibitor Market Opportunity > USD 8 Billion. Global Bcr-Abl Inhibitor Market Regional Analysis & Forecast Till 2028. Bcr-Abl Inhibitor Drug Market Past Sales & Future Forecast Till 2028. Market Analysis By First, Second & Third...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Caladrius Biosciences Earnings Preview

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Caladrius Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14. Caladrius Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biospace.com

Ansa Biotech Raises $68M to Launch Customizable DNA Synthesis Service

Ansa raised money to provide customizable DNA synthesis services. Ansa Biotechnologies, a California-based start-up focused on updating DNA synthesis technologies, is advancing toward the launch of a customizable DNA synthesis service, stemming from the development of a novel synthesis method. The currently used method, termed phosphoramidite synthesis, is due for a reboot after being the industry standard for nearly 40 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
biospace.com

Albendazole Drugs Market: Rise in Awareness about Veterinary Care to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Albendazole is an anthelmintic medication, also known as albendazolum. It prevents newly hatched insect larvae (worms) from growing or multiplying in the body. It is used to treat certain infections caused by worms such as pork tapeworm and dog tapeworm. Albendazole can be used in humans and animals for various indications. In animals, it is used to treat capillariasis caused by Capillaria plica (dogs and cats) and C. felis cati (cats). Capillaria infect the urinary bladder, hence are often called bladder worms. Additionally, albendazole has been used to treat Filaroides infections and Giardia infections in dogs.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Downstream Processing Market to reach US$ 25.4 Bn By 2030, Rise in incidence rates of chronic disorders with significant unmet medical needs to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Downstream Processing Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global downstream processing market was valued over US$ 6.7 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2020 to 2030. Downstream processing is a series of events that is carried out in the pharmaceutical industry for the recovery and purification of the desired yield. These procedures play a vital role in biopharmaceutical production, as these procedures help companies to reach optimum levels of products at low cost of production.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

