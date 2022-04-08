The Transformation Of Microsoft Windows From 1985 To 2022

Following Apple’s Peek Performance event rumors surrounding the MacBook Air have circulated. Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has provided fans with additional details on the 2022 MacBook Air, which is expected to receive a total refresh in design later this year. According to Kuo, this year’s MacBook Air will not only have a tapered design, but it will receive a thinner and lighter construction than previous models. Apple is favoring the MacBook Pro-style look and is set to offer various color options, similar to that of the 24-inch iMac. Color ranges include blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. Rumors have also noted that the laptop will feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard as opposed to black.

COMPUTERS ・ 27 DAYS AGO