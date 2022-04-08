ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

By Avery Thompson
 2 days ago
Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?

Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.

The beloved dancing competition series will return for season 31, but it will not be on ABC. Is the show coming to an end? Not at all. HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about the upcoming season.

‘DWTS’ pairs awaiting to hear who won the mirrorball trophy. (ABC)

Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Coming Back In 2022?

Yes, Dancing With the Stars will be back for season 31. The show just won’t air live on ABC. Dancing With the Stars hasn’t been canceled by any means, it’s just moving to Disney+ full-time.

Dancing With the Stars season 31 will premiere exclusively in the U.S. and Canada. The show will be the first live series to debut on the hit streaming service. Disney+ is already home to popular series like WandaVision, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Loki. DWTS is making history as the first live series on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Tyra Banks is the host of ‘DWTS.’ (ABC)

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, also said: “Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series. The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

As of right now, ABC and Disney+ have not revealed any plans for Dancing With the Stars to air at all on ABC. When the Yellowstone prequel 1883 premiered in 2021, the series debuted on both Paramount Network and Paramount+ before airing exclusively on Paramount’s streaming service.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere Date

Disney+ did not announce exactly when Dancing With the Stars season 31 would premiere, just that the show would return in fall 2022. The series usually premieres in September when fall TV gets underway.

As for whether or not the show will premiere new episodes on Monday nights, that’s something we just don’t know yet. Before moving to Disney+, Dancing With the Stars aired Mondays from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. DWTS voting should work the same with the show on Disney+, with fans being able to vote online and by text for their favorite couple.

Who Is Returning For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

The cast and professional dancers have not been announced for DWTS season 31 as of yet. The cast is usually not revealed until closer to the premiere date, along with the DWTS pros.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on ‘DWTS.’ (ABC)

As for host Tyra Banks and judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, there haven’t been any official confirmations as to who is coming back or not. Carrie Ann, Bruno, and Len have been with DWTS for years. Derek filled in for Len in season 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning as a fourth judge in season 30. If Tyra returns, this will mark her third season as the DWTS host. She took over from longtime host Tom Bergeron in season 29.

One pro dancer who might not be back? Val Chmerkovskiy. He alluded to season 30 being his last in post-show interviews in 2021. “Is this my last season? Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with,” Val told Entertainment Tonight while discussing his partner Olivia Jade. Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, recently came in second place with JoJo Siwa.

As for Sharna Burgess, her status is very much up in the air. The DWTS pro is currently expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green, who was her partner in season 30. Their baby’s due date is July 4.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32?

Yes, you read that right. DWTS will also return for season 32, likely in 2023. When announcing the move to Disney+, the streaming service also confirmed a two-season pickup.

