As the Easter weekend approaches, those who normally receive state benefits payments on Fridays or Mondays might be concerned that the upcoming bank holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday will bring disruption or cause a delay.Fortunately, that is not the case, with both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirming that recipients will receive their money a day early on Thursday 14 April this year when Jobcentre Plus offices and phone lines are still open.The following DWP payments will be affected by Easter, so those entitled to any of the below benefits...

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO