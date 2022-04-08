Cooley Law School

These law schools sent the highest percentage of 2021 graduates to associate jobs at the largest 100 law firms. We have ranked the 50 law schools that sent the highest percentage of their 2021 juris doctor graduates into associate positions at the largest 100 law firms in the country. Three Texas law schools made the cut: The University of Texas School of Law was No. 18 on the list, followed by the University of Houston Law Center at No. 27, and Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law at No. 29. Columbia Law School topped the list again for the ninth straight year, with 64% of its recent graduate class now working in Big Law. The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School comes in at No. 2, followed by Cornell Law School at No. 3. Go here to read the entire 2022 Go-To Law Schools report.

TEXAS STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO