ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Cooley Law School

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 1 day ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. We...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

More on the Students' Disruption of the Yale Law School Event

For my earlier post on the incident, see here; three follow-ups:. [1.] Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (Berkeley Law)—one of the most prominent liberal constitutional law scholars in the country—and Chancellor Howard Gillman (UC Irvine) had a Washington Post op-ed, "Free speech doesn't mean hecklers get to shut down campus debate"; an excerpt:
COLLEGES
Grand Forks Herald

Finalists for UND Law School dean to visit campus

GRAND FORKS — The four finalists for dean of the UND School of Law will visit campus next week. The candidates will participate in open forums, which will be held from March 23-29. Once selected, the new dean will succeed Michael McGinniss, who has served since 2019 and has announced his intention to step down to return to a teaching position at the law school.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Yale Daily News

Books to prisons: The Law School Library’s new social justice program

After pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Yale Law School Library initiative that brings books to prisons is back. The program first launched in 2020 and returned with a delivery in late February to a facility less than one mile from Yale Law School that did not have a library. The initiative was spearheaded by Julian Aiken, assistant director for access and faculty services at the Law Library. More than 1,300 books have been donated so far to several prisons and correctional facilities, and Aiken hopes to continue its expansion. He spearheaded the project with inspiration from Dwayne Betts LAW ’16.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Supreme Court#Npr
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Arizona AG fails to produce the election evidence Trump demanded

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is in a politically tricky position. On the one hand, he’s a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in a crowded primary, and he’s eager to please Donald Trump and his party’s far-right base. On the other hand, he’s also Arizona’s top law enforcement...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Columbia Law School Embroiled In Short Sales Kerfuffle

Professor Joshua Mitts wrote a paper in 2018 on the impact an investor website has on depressing stock prices. Carson Block, an investor specializing in shorts, has had records subpoenaed by the DOJ as part of an ongoing investigation into short sellers and illegal trading tactics based, in part, on work Mitts has done.
EDUCATION
Law.com

Three Texas Law Schools in the 2022 Top 50 Go-To Law Schools List

These law schools sent the highest percentage of 2021 graduates to associate jobs at the largest 100 law firms. We have ranked the 50 law schools that sent the highest percentage of their 2021 juris doctor graduates into associate positions at the largest 100 law firms in the country. Three Texas law schools made the cut: The University of Texas School of Law was No. 18 on the list, followed by the University of Houston Law Center at No. 27, and Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law at No. 29. Columbia Law School topped the list again for the ninth straight year, with 64% of its recent graduate class now working in Big Law. The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School comes in at No. 2, followed by Cornell Law School at No. 3. Go here to read the entire 2022 Go-To Law Schools report.
TEXAS STATE
FL Radio Group

Columbia Law School Pushes Governor to Pause Permits for Cryptomining

On Monday, Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law published a new white paper, A Pause on Proof-Of-Work: The New York State Executive Branch’s Authority to Enact a Moratorium on the Permitting of Consolidated Proof of Work Cryptocurrency Mining Facilities. The paper analyzes the legal authority of Governor Kathy Hochul to impose a moratorium on issuing air permits for proof-of-work crypto mining and concludes that the executive branch has the authority to do so.
DRESDEN, NY
Reason.com

David Lat on the Latest Yale Law School Disruption of a Speaker

A superb analysis, at his Original Jurisdiction newsletter. Read the whole thing, but here's an excerpt:. Here's a report from Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon:. More than 100 students at Yale Law School attempted to shout down a bipartisan panel on civil liberties, intimidating attendees and causing so much chaos that police were eventually called to escort panelists out of the building.
COLLEGES
wfit.org

A new law would change the book review process in Florida schools

The conversation surrounding education in Florida has revolved around the state’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, otherwise known by critics as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. But another influential education bill has made its way through the state legislature. Right now, HB1467 awaits a signature from...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

New law school admissions experiment would bypass the LSAT

(Reuters) - Some aspiring attorneys might not have to take the Law School Admission Test to apply to law school in the future. The Law School Admission Council — which administers the LSAT and maintains a centralized application system for law schools — said Wednesday that it is designing a program to enable would-be law students to apply without taking a standardized test.
COLLEGES
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs law limiting racial discussions in schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Monday to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms, and it became law immediately. “Contrary to what some critics may claim, this bill in no way, in no shape and in no form prohibits the teaching of history,” Republican Reeves said in a video posted on social media. “Any claim that this bill will somehow stop Mississippi kids from learning about American history is just flat-out wrong.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTHR

Indiana school board public comment bill signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana school boards will be required to allow public comment during their meetings under a bill that was signed Tuesday into law. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the measure that gained final legislative approval on March 2, according to the governor's office. The new law taking effect July...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy