Seattle, WA

Grubauer shuts out Blackhawks in 2-0 Kraken win

By Eric Granstrom
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken fans were treated to the second shutout in franchise history in a 2-nothing win in Chicago last night…. After a...

www.ncwlife.com

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have 3 Good Goalie Targets for the Offseason

With the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoff race, it feels like a good time to talk about the offseason. When it comes to free agency, one position where general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to focus his attention is goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury was traded before the deadline passed, while Kevin Lankinen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, there are two spots that may need to be filled in net this summer. With Chicago rebuilding, they likely will not be bringing in too many big-name players this offseason. Yet, there are three UFA goaltenders who Davidson should still consider pursuing heavily. Let’s discuss each of them now.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks break up DeBrincat-Strome-Kane line

For the first time in more than a month, the Blackhawks are breaking up their first line of Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome. The move comes after the Blackhawks dropped their sixth straight (0-4-2), and were shut out for the second time in four games and the eighth time this season. The offense has dried up outside of that trio, and interim head coach Derek King felt it was time to change it up.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields, Teammates Attend Blackhawks Game

Bears' Justin Fields, teammates attend Blackhawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and some of his teammates were in attendance for Thursday's Blackhawks game at the United Center. The Blackhawks are facing the Seattle Kraken — the NHL's latest established team — and it's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Opinion: Hossa is Chicago's greatest free Agent signing

The Chicago Blackhawks may have gone on to win multiple Stanley Cup championships during their incredible run in the early 2010’s, but it is highly unlikely that the team would have seen the sustained success they experienced without forward Marian Hossa. Hossa, who signed a 12-year blockbuster contract with...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/10/22 @ Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars try to bounce back from two straight losses as they travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on the second night of a back-to-back. Dallas lost a 3-1 contest to the New Jersey Devils on home ice on Saturday afternoon. They held a 1-0 lead into the third period but saw NJ tally three in the frame including two in the final 70 seconds to seal the victory.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a...
NEWARK, NJ
FanSided

The Chicago Blackhawks made a very special announcement

The Chicago Blackhawks had one of thier most embarrassing games of the season on Thursday night. They were defeated by the Seattle Kraken at home by a final score of 2-0. They had an embarrassing two minute 5 on 3 power play that saw them look lost for the entire duration.
CHICAGO, IL
