Union County, SC

Man arrested for threatening Union County deputy

By Karlton Clay
 2 days ago

UNION COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after threatening a Union County deputy.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Glenn Hibbard, 41, was arrested by SLED agents on Thursday, April 7th for for Unlawful Communication and Threatening the Life, Person or Family of a Public Official.

According to authorities, the Union County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate.

Authorities say Hibbard was booked at the Union County Detention Center.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF

WJBF

