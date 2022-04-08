Seize the Awkward

‘Rockstar’, the latest single from Brooklyn duo Momma, sees the pair pining for a hedonistic rock’n’roll lifestyle where they make it to the very top. While many bands may look back to the likes of Joan Jett, Mick Jagger or Jimi Hendrix to fuel this ambition, Momma had a different source of inspiration. “We watched Tenacious D‘s [2006 film] The Pick Of Destiny, and it’s so funny that Jack Black wants to make it big. But, besides the glory, he just wants to be able to pay his rent,” guitarist and vocalist Etta Friedman laughs over Zoom. “It’s genius!”
