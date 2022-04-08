ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Seize the Awkward

By Shelley Irwin
 1 day ago

A national campaign encourages young adults to Seize the Awkward to improve mental health. We...

Complex

DaBaby Addresses Viral Footage Claiming to Show Fan Rejecting Attempted Kiss

DaBaby says footage claiming to show him trying to kiss a fan is an example of some “cap ass shit.”. As you may have seen in recent days, a clip has been making the rounds showing the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist interacting with a group of fans. Shared alongside the clip was the claim that the footage in question showed DaBaby attempting to kiss one of the fans and having this attempted kiss rebuffed.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

"Rock needed a defibrillator" says Machine Gun Kelly. "Who cares who gives it?"

Machine Gun Kelly says that rock music "needed a defibrillator" and claims that he played a key role in reviving the genre. In a new interview for the cover of Billboard magazine, the rapper-turned-pop punk star also defends himself against accusations that he's just a cosplay punk, stating, "if I have to be a scapegoat for people’s own insecurities, whatever. I’m more punk rock than you are because at least I’m willing to put my ass on the line."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
NME

Momma: Wet Leg-approved ‘90s rock revivalists blazing a grungy trail

‘Rockstar’, the latest single from Brooklyn duo Momma, sees the pair pining for a hedonistic rock’n’roll lifestyle where they make it to the very top. While many bands may look back to the likes of Joan Jett, Mick Jagger or Jimi Hendrix to fuel this ambition, Momma had a different source of inspiration. “We watched Tenacious D‘s [2006 film] The Pick Of Destiny, and it’s so funny that Jack Black wants to make it big. But, besides the glory, he just wants to be able to pay his rent,” guitarist and vocalist Etta Friedman laughs over Zoom. “It’s genius!”
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

10 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Were Heavy Metal Fans

In February, Ed Sheeran surprised fans by teaming up with U.K. metalcore band Bring Me The Horizon for a new, much heavier, version of his hit single "Bad Habits." The two acts joined forces to perform the song at the Brits Awards show, and it truly brought the house down. The following week, Sheeran and BMTH dropped an official studio version of the song, and it is currently available on most music streaming services.
MUSIC
NME

Japanese Breakfast dismisses perceived similarities with Machine Gun Kelly album cover

Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner has joked about comparisons between a new Machine Gun Kelly album cover and her 2021 album, ‘Jubilee’. Kelly’s sixth studio album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, was announced yesterday (March 14) with a track-list and album art being shared. Upon the reveal of the cover art, Rolling Stone drew a parallel between it and the cover of ‘Jubilee’ for its positioning and placement of coloured tomatoes.
MUSIC
SFGate

Joni Mitchell Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel Leading Into MusiCares Honor

Joni Mitchell will be getting her own SiriusXM channel, starting today, pegged to her upcoming pre-Grammys MusiCares honor as that org’s person of the year. The time-limited Mitchell channel will be on the service in different time frames in its app and satellite iterations. It starts earlier on the SiriusX app, premiering today and running for about a month, through April 14. On the SiriusXM satellite service, it’ll be up for a shorter time — a week — bowing on Channel 105 on March 30 and wrapping up seven days later on April 5.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

AleXa Brings the Heat to ‘American Song Contest’ with K-Pop Song “Wonderland”

There’s no way to avoid it (and why would you want to?), K-pop music is taking off. Helping to bring the genre to mainstream music in the United States is Oklahoma-born singer and dancer AleXa. She was born to a South Korean mother and an American father in Tulsa where she discovered K-pop in the late 2000s. As a K-pop artist, she has appeared on reality competitions Rising Legends and Produce 48. Now, AleXa has joined the ranks of competitors on the American Song Contest as she chases after the title of Best Original Song.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Jack White Pleads for Major Labels to Build Their Own Vinyl Pressing Plants

Vinyl was once the standard for music listening, giving way to cassettes, CDs and digital files over the years, but the past decade-plus has seen a resurgence in the musical format. That said, Jack White's Third Man Records has thrived with the vinyl resurgence, and he's asking major labels to follow his lead in investing in their own vinyl record pressing plants to alleviate some of the supply chain issues that continue to delay physical releases.
MUSIC
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
Kerrang

daine: “I used to think that only weird people liked my music… but maybe it can be for everyone”

There was once a time in daine’s life where she kept her musical horizons narrow – if it wasn’t rock, she wasn’t interested. Despite coming of age in a musical climate where twenty one pilots ruled and artists were taking hammers to genre boundaries, she clung onto this mindset. And she had particular scorn for the emerging wave of emo rap: “I was super against it,” daine remembers. “I was like, ‘These people are posers, this is cringe.’ It was like absolute sin.”
MUSIC
Amarillo Globe-News

Bridges: Roddenberry's determination helped 'Star Trek' boldly break new ground

Texas has been home to many imaginative scientists, artists, and writers.  Because of their dreams and determination, they changed how people saw the world. One Texas writer in particular, Gene Roddenberry, created one of the most successful science fiction stories today, "Star Trek." Born Eugene Wesley Roddenberry in El Paso in 1921, he was the eldest child in a Southern Baptist family.  In 1923, his father accepted a position at the Los Angeles Police Department, and the family left Texas for California. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Classic Rock Q107

Envy of None, ‘Envy of None': Album Review

Following Neil Peart's death in January 2020, surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson decided not to move on without their longtime drummer. They didn't rule out working together in the future, but as far as new Rush music, the door was closed. It's been a relatively quiet two...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Watch the trailer for controversial new documentary ‘Who Killed The KLF?’

To mark its release on digital platforms yesterday (April 4), filmmaker Chris Atkins has released a trailer for his controversial documentary on The KLF, Who Killed The KLF?. The film was premiered last September at the Fantastic Fest in Texas, despite objections from The KLF’s publisher. Snippets of the...
MOVIES

