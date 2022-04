The father of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was due back in court Wednesday facing a series of gun charges, but waived his arraignment. Adam Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, was arrested Monday for eight charges related to a firearms theft in September or October of 2019, the attorney general's office said. He filed waivers of arraignment and extradition as well as a bail agreement Wednesday. No further proceedings have yet been scheduled.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO