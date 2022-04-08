ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in shooting at edge of 7th Ward, NOPD says

By CARLIE KOLLATH WELLS
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was injured in a shooting Friday at the edge of the 7th Ward, New Orleans...

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
New Orleans coroner identifies man slain Wednesday night in St. Roch

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man shot to death Wednesday night in St. Roch. Shaquille Cooper, 29, was fatally shot at around 8:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Music Street. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, but he died within half an hour.
2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
They met in New Orleans for a gun sale; one was killed, and now two are going to prison

A foam mannequin head sat on the defense table in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, skewered from behind with a pencil-long wooden stick. The piercing was meant to represent one of three wounds inflicted on Marion Hutson, who died days after being shot in the head, abdomen and arm on Feb. 3, 2018. New Orleans police said Hutson was robbed of a rifle he was trying to sell and was left bleeding, half-fallen out of the driver’s seat of his vehicle, parked at a West Lake Forest apartment complex.
