20-year study shows how an established company shifted from product to ecosystem strategy to dominate their market

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated traffic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.83% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated traffic systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The early adoption of technology and the availability of necessary infrastructure to deploy technology solutions will facilitate the integrated traffic systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO