ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

20-year study shows how an established company shifted from product to ecosystem strategy to dominate their market

By Strategic Management Society
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many modern markets, a single business can no longer compete solely via product offerings. From technology to manufacturing, success increasingly depends on integrating products and services across firms and industries in an ecosystem. The product-based strategies that dominated for decades often undermine these collaborative marketplaces, making it particularly difficult for...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Thrive Market CEO talks private-label strategy as it expands into cleaning products

When Thrive Market began in 2014, it considered itself just a retailer, often described as “Whole Foods-meets-Costco-meets-Trader Joe’s—online,” according to co-founder and CEO Nick Green. But now, with its aim to offer healthy, affordable, and sustainable food and home goods, the platform has put on a few more hats.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Demand for Effective Traffic Management due to the Growing Number of Vehicles | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated traffic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.83% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated traffic systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The early adoption of technology and the availability of necessary infrastructure to deploy technology solutions will facilitate the integrated traffic systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
freightwaves.com

New TMS player looks to capture small truck fleet share

When it comes to utilizing mobile technology, fleets of three to 10 trucks are often caught between a rock and a hard place. The micro-fleets can no longer rely on email to scale their businesses, yet mobile apps for small fleets traditionally have limited technology that can get costly as functionality is added. What’s more, mobile apps serving the small-fleet segment have been built around desktop versions that lack the power and design to effectively support folks on the road.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org

Reversible chemoenzymatic labeling strategy enables in-depth analysis of protein O-GlcNAcylation

O-linked β-N-acetylglucosamine (O-GlcNAcylation), an important post-translational modification (PTM) of proteins, is involved in various biological functions. The reversible modification of O-GlcNAc confers on-off protein functions during biological processes. Aberrations of O-GlcNAcylation are closely associated with many metabolic diseases along with the invasion and metastasis of several tumors. Recently, a...
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Transitioning From a Client Service Company to a Product Company: The Reintech Story

Founder at Reintech.io | Help to hire and build remote teams. The founding, growth, and evolution of businesses are rarely linear and predictable, despite business owners' best intentions. The most successful businesses are the ones that managed to adapt to adverse situations and changing circumstances. Reintech has dealt with its fair share of mistakes and failures but has made it through to the other side stronger than ever. This article provides an inside look into the history of.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

The six steps needed for retail and service sectors to survive the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on retail and service sectors. Researchers from Swinburne University of Technology and New Zealand's Massey Business School, led by Swinburne researcher Dr. Carla Ferraro, have released new findings on long-term effects of COVID-19 on the retail and services sectors. The findings help businesses plan for future times of extreme crisis.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
TechCrunch

Just how much has late-stage venture capital slowed?

But despite the fact that Q1 2022 posted historically elevated results, venture capital investment decelerated from Q4 2021 levels. And it may be that late-stage startups are those under the most fundraising pressure, data indicates. Through the lens of the pace of unicorn creation, how frequently we’re seeing nine-figure rounds,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Uber Eats Has a Customer-Service Problem

Customer service has been tricky for companies whose services rely on third parties and gig workers. In these cases, the companies don't control -- and can't manage the quality of -- the delivery of their services. That creates a major challenge when it comes to fixing problems. Uber Eats (UBER)...
CUSTOMER SERVICE
pymnts.com

B2B Wholesale Platform Peeba Raises $4.2M to Support Asian Retailers

Online B2B wholesale platform Peeba has raised $4.2 million in seed funding to help retailers in Asia cope with pressure from the pandemic. The Hong Kong company said in a news release Thursday (April 7) it will use the funds to “deepen its localization efforts across 11 APAC countries, as well as to further build out the machine learning technologies underlying its platform.”
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Credit Union Innovation: Product Innovation As The Key To Membership Growth

New Data Shows CUs Need Much More ThanGood Service To Retain Members. Credit unions (CUs) often rely on strong customer-service reputations to secure members, but these might not be enough to hold out against in-demand digital innovations from large banks and FinTechs. In the latest Credit Union Innovation Playbook, a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration,PYMNTS surveyed 4,832 consumers plus 100 CU executives to see which digital investments are most likely to prevent consumers from switching banks.
CREDITS & LOANS
hackernoon.com

Improving eCommerce Product Discovery with Recommendation Engines

Recommendation engines can be used to get customers hooked to your platform through a hyper-personalized shopping experience. Around 35% of what consumers purchase on Amazon and 75% what they watch on Netflix come from product recommendations. In this blog, we will deep-dive to understand how recommendation engines can improve product discovery by looking at real-world examples and applications. Product discovery is an important factor for eCommerce websites to boost sales and enable a seamless customer experience. Here are four interesting strategies eCommerce brands can use to make their product easily 'visible'
INTERNET
pymnts

eCommerce Firm Folklore Group Launches B2B Platform

The Folklore Group, an eCommerce company that connects the world to African and diasporic clothing designers and brands, has launched The Folklore Connect, a B2B wholesale platform. As founder and CEO Amira Rasool told Retail Brew Thursday (April 7), the company was founded in 2018 to spotlight emerging designers and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Grover grabs $330M to double down on circular economy with consumer electronics subscriptions

The Berlin-based company has raised $330 million — specifically $110 million in equity and $220 million in debt — that it plans to use to expand its stock of devices as it gears up for more user growth; build out more tools and financial services to personalize the experience for individuals to encourage more business on its platform through schemes like loyalty programs; and drive deeper into big markets, such as the U.S.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Bolt to Purchase Crypto Startup Wyre for $1.5B

Payments FinTech Bolt Financial is buying crypto startup Wyre Payments in a deal worth reportedly worth around $1.5 billion. “By joining forces, Bolt and Wyre will build commerce solutions for mainstream, secure cryptocurrency usage for millions of shoppers, retailers, and developers,” the companies said in a news release Thursday (April 7).
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Veriff Enhances Face Match with New Authentication Capabilities

Offerings boost re-authentication process with updated facial biometric technology. MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider has released a newly enhanced version of its Face Match identity verification solution. This latest version of Face Match accelerates the user authentication process, utilizing facial biometrics (via the use of a selfie) to match the returning user. It compares the person's selfie with Veriff's existing session data, quickly identifying the user and activating their re-authentication preferences, eliminating friction and facilitating a smoother user experience.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy