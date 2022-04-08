UWP Interim Chancellor Named

Jolene Koester, the former president of Cal State Northridge, has been appointed interim chancellor of the Caifornia State University system, officials announced Wednesday.Koester, who will assume the post on May 1, succeeds Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who resigned on Feb. 17 after questions surfaced over his handling of a sexual harassment case at his previous post at Cal State Fresno."The CSU and its 23 campuses make a significant impact on California and the nation, and I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve as their interim chancellor," Koester said in a statement.Koester is currently a consultant with the American Association of State colleges and Universities. She led CSUN between 2000 and 2011, when the university's student population jumped by more than 25%, from 29,000 to nearly 37,000. Under her leadership, CSU says CSUN increased its retention and graduation rates, and conferred more than 68,000 degrees.She originally joined CSU as an assistant communications professor at Cal State Sacramento, and eventually rose through department ranks to become provost.Koester's interim appointment is expected to last for 12 months while CSU's Board of Trustees continues to search for a permanent chancellor.

