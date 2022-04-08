At least 50 people were killed when a Russian rocket struck a Ukrainian railway station

Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets has died, aged 67, after the residential building she was in in Kyiv was struck by Russian rockets.Shvets’s death was announced by the Young Theatre, where she was part of the troupe. Her colleagues there expressed “unrepairable grief” over her death.“Bright memory to the talented actress!” the statement said.“There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!”The actor, born in 1955, had a decades-long career in theatre and film. She was one of the country’s most accomplished performing artists.In addition to her time with the Young Theatre, Shvets had worked at...

