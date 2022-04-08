Mantella: Investment in higher education needed for Michigan's future

It’s never too early to start thinking about which college is right. Or whether college is the right path at all. That’s what my wife and I tell our four kids. Our oldest, a 10th-grader, is wondering if college is the best option to achieve his entrepreneurial dreams. Our ninth-grade daughter wants low debt and a high income, although her interests change often. Our youngest — twin boys — seem blissfully unaware that college exists. But one of biggest decisions of their lives is closer than they think.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO