Mantella: Investment in higher education needed for Michigan's future

The Utah Board of Higher Education gave unanimous support Friday to a resolution to affirm and support the Utah System of Higher Education’s LGBTQ+ community. The resolution, a continuation of the board’s ongoing work on diversity, equity and inclusion, “acknowledges the resilience and courage of LGBTQ+ youth and young adults as they often experience higher rates of stress, depression, anxiety, isolation, difficulty with schoolwork and suicidal ideation due to experiences of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”
Comments / 0