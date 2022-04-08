ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays Opening Day: Former USF pitcher gets start

By Karen Loftus
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TDav_0f3cxuzf00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Opening Day has finally arrived for the Tampa Bay Rays who, like the rest of Major League Baseball, worked-through a shortened spring training in a quick ramp-up to the 2022 season .

Former University of South Florida pitcher and Cape Coral High School alum Shane McClanahan will get his first Opening Day start of his career.

Tropicana Field offers some of cheapest beer, hot dogs in MLB

“I think I’m ready, yes,” McClanahan said about his Opening Day start coming-off a shortened spring training. “No, I don’t think it had an impact. I think a lot of the guys came into camp kind of ready to go – including myself – and I think the team as a whole is in a good spot.”

“It was an obvious choice,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash said about deciding to go with McClanahan as their Opening Day starter. “He’s very deserving. But he’s going to get better too. As good as he was, I think what we saw last year — the experiences that he had — (he had) way more ups than downs. But the minimal downs that he had, he seemed to recover from them very, very quickly making adjustments. Even if it was in the game — a rough inning, a high pitch inning — he had the ability to shorten that next inning up, be efficient. And that’s challenging for a young pitcher.”

“Young pitchers can easily have a long inning and chase themselves to try to just get through the next or get through the game,” Cash added. “Shane seems to have the ability to kind of nip it right there and get his pitch count in order with dominating stuff.”

Cash also agreed that McClanahan is ready to go, despite not having the same build-up that they’re accustomed to in the spring. With that though, Cash said they will err on the side of caution and “be very mindful throughout the first couple times through the rotation of what their workload is.”

Tampa Bay Rays announce new upgrades at Tropicana Field

“We will always prioritize taking care of our starting pitchers,” he said.

McClanahan, 24, is the Rays youngest Opening Day starting pitcher since 2007. But don’t let the age make you think he’s not ready for this moment. McClanahan is used to this — going back to when he made his MLB debut in the 2020 postseason — the biggest stage in the big leagues.

“It’s exciting,” McClanahan said. “It’s a big game. I don’t know if it’s the biggest game I’ve ever pitched in but I’m definitely excited. I think the Rays have done a good job of getting me acclimated to the pressures of Major League Baseball and everything like that over the last two years and I think I’m in a good spot because of it today.”

Even Cash has noticed that the bright lights and big moments don’t seem to faze him.

“You’d like to think that, yeah,” Cash said. “He did his first live action in the big leagues in the postseason of 2020 and then this past year he didn’t start with us but (we) got him built up and (I’m) really thankful that we had him. We needed him as pitchers went down. So no, I think this moment he’ll embrace as much as anything. He has had the reps, whether it was Sunday night baseball in 2021 against the Red Sox when he pitched so good — that was a pretty loud environment here — and then the postseason as well.”

Plan to split Rays season between Tampa Bay and Montreal is dead

McClanahan is expecting to have a good amount of family and friends on-hand for the game, saying he wasn’t sure how many tickets he got for everyone but it was between 10 and 20. He said of everyone coming, there’s one person who it may be most special for.

“Probably my dad,” McClanahan said. “I played catch with that guy all growing-up and he turns 70 this year so I know this is going to mean a lot to him.”

The Orioles and Rays are set for a 3:10 p.m. first pitch at Tropicana Field. It’s the first of a three-game series through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Sports
City
Cape Coral, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Boston Red Sox#Sports#The Tampa Bay Rays#Major League Baseball#Cape Coral High School#Tropicana Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy