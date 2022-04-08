FTR vs. Young Bucks, WrestleMania 38, and more - Coexisting with Rob and Maggie

They’re up next. With WrestleMania 38 out of the way, it is time to see what WWE has in store for the future. They are going to have to start getting things ready for their next major show, which is only about a month away. That is easier said than done, but WWE does at least seem to have an idea of what they are going to be doing. At least they have some of the cast list ready.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO