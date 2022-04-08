FTR vs. Young Bucks, WrestleMania 38, and more - Coexisting with Rob and Maggie

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 4/8/2022 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - The broadcast began with a video recap of the...
WWE has announced two segments for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to reveal the next step on The Island of Relevancy. WWE noted...
This is a classic look behind the WWE curtain. Matt Hardy has revealed what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said to himself and brother Jeff ahead of their memorable return to the company back at Wrestlemania 33. Speaking with co-host Jon Alba on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,...
They’re up next. With WrestleMania 38 out of the way, it is time to see what WWE has in store for the future. They are going to have to start getting things ready for their next major show, which is only about a month away. That is easier said than done, but WWE does at least seem to have an idea of what they are going to be doing. At least they have some of the cast list ready.
It looks like more WWE Superstar crossovers between Raw and Smackdown may be on the horizon. There’s no word which Smackdown talents will be appearing. but PWInsider reports 3-4 talents will be backstage at Raw. The reasoning behind the decision is reportedly so the superstars can work dark matches....
The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
WWE is reportedly giving a couple alumni tryouts as producers in Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari. Fightful Select reports that both former WWE starts worked as producers in a tryout capacity on this week’s Smackdown. The site reports that Axel (real name Joe Hennig) helped Tyson Kidd produce the...
Kurt Angle has now told his side of the story about the ‘stolen pyro’ situation with The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33. The incident was previously detailed by Angle’s wife, Giovanna, and Reby Hardy on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, where they said that Angle’s pyro was ultimately given to the Hardys.
An update on Shinjiro Otani following the April 10 Pro Wrestling ZERO1 event. On April 10's Pro Wrestling ZERO1 event, Shinjiro Otani challenged Takashi Sugiura for the ZERO1 World Heavyweight Title. During the bout, Otani took a German Suplex into the turnbuckle. Following this, the bout was stopped due to Otani being unable to move.
It’s not for him? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. For the first time in over two decades, another promotion is getting national air time on a large television network. This is the kind of thing that can open up a lot more spots for several other wrestlers and a lot of them have already come to AEW. However, that does not seem likely for one of them.
Wheeler Yuta is set for arguably the biggest match of his career on AEW Rampage when he faces Jon Moxley. Though Yuta has faced Moxley twice in the past, Yuta enters Friday's bout as the ROH Pure Champion and is looking to impress in an effort to join the Blackpool Combat Club.
Fightful Select has learned about a big WWE talent meeting Thursday, March 31. We're told that John Laurinaitis kicked off the meeting by saying he had a guest for the talent in attendance. It was Triple H, who hasn't been seen by most talent since August. We're told it was an emotional scene with many elated that he was there. He discussed his health challenges and introduced WWE President Nick Khan, who he called a friend of over ten years.
Tonight's SmackDown capped off with an appearance from The Bloodline, and the whole crew was out with their Championship gold, as Roman Reigns stood with both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. He said "I want to let ya'll in and share something private that me and my wise man discussed rather frequently. It pains me to say this, but SmackDown and the Universal Championship, it wasn't enough. So I went to WrestleMania and smashed Cowboy Brock and I took Monday Night Raw, and I took the WWE Championship!"
Big Damo is ready to become NJPW STRONG. Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain in WWE, is excited to test himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and will be up against one of the toughest competitors in New Japan History on April 10 at NJPW STRONG: Mutiny in Tomohiro Ishii.
On a special Friday edition of the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew and Rich are back to talk about one of the busiest weeks in wrestling in years. WrestleMania had its share of surprises including a returning Cody Rhodes, a Steve Austin match in Saturday's main event, and celebrities having better matches than expected. Also, we discuss what happened in the Reigns vs. Lesnar main event.
Here is your fight size update for Friday, April 8, 2022:. - Per Wrestlenomics, Following New Japan Pro-Wrestling on 4/7/22 was watched by 46,000 viewers on average, including 12,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. Compared to last week, New Japan was down 18% in total viewership.
WWE superstars Carmella and Corey Graves were officially married on April 7. The two were engaged in October 2021 and their relationship has been referenced on television, including Monday's WWE Raw when they were making out. WWE stars such as Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Tyson Kidd, Happy Corbin, Sonya Deville,...
Tehuti Miles says Hit Row had big supporters in WWE who saw their potential. Hit Row was only on the WWE main roster long enough to be drafted and compete two times before being released. Despite their quick stint on SmackDown ending abruptly, Hit Row apparently had major players behind the scenes who saw their potential including Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.
Monday's Raw will feature Cody Rhodes' first televised match on the show since 2016. WWE has announced that Cody will face The Miz on Raw this Monday. Cody made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 night one last Saturday, defeating Seth Rollins. The former AEW executive vice president then...
