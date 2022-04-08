Spring cleaning and a giveaway

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
Spring is here, which means it’s time for spring cleaning. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 3 out 4 people say they plan to scrub down their homes. But, when it comes down to it, most also say they’d rather have someone else do their cleaning for them, even if that means bribing someone.
DUST can build up quickly in those hard to reach places. Luckily, cleaning pro Sophie shared how she manages to keep her home dust free without any fuss, and how she manages to reach the trickiest spots. Sophie shared her clever tricks on Instagram, showing that there's no excuse for...
IF you have kids around, your mirrors and glass doors are likely covered in lots of little fingerprints. Although your go-to fix may be to grab a Windex-covered paper towel, there’s a better product out there that will ensure your reflective surfaces are squeaky clean—and it only costs a dollar.
WHEN cleaning your home, there are certain areas that require a little bit more attention than others. New York City-based professional organizer Caroline Solomon has revealed what these areas are - adding that you should be cleaning them at least once a week. VACUUM FLOORS. In her TikTok video, Solomon...
NATIONAL Cleaning Week is on the horizon and many folks are already starting on their spring cleaning needs. For those looking to organize their closets, a minimalist has revealed four questions that they must ask themselves to help instantly declutter the area. Julia Leening, a minimalist and founder of mindfulness-based...
THERE are few cleaning jobs that people hate more than cleaning the oven. But one cleaning expert has come up with a clever and cost-effective way to get rid of burnt-on stains in just 10 minutes. "Black carbon stains are best tackled with heat and an oven scraper," Lucy, who...
As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
A CLEANING fanatic has revealed the incredible way she ensures her windows are streak free. The woman, who posts under the Everything_Tidy account on TikTok, took to the social media site to share the amazing hack, which she saw on another person's account. "After recently seeing this hack, I wanted...
EVERYONE loves the simplicity of IKEA furniture. But sometimes knowing your living room or bedroom looks exactly like everyone else's isn't ideal. This crafty homeowner took things into her own hands when she decided to upgrade her IKEA Pax Wardrobe. Emma is an interiors pro and while decorating her first...
SOMETIMES the hardest part about cleaning out your closet can be deciding what should be kept and what needs to go – but no more of that. An expert has revealed the five-question rule that will help with all the indecisiveness. DOES IT STILL FIT?. When you're starting out,...
Good patio furniture and accessories can make all the difference in your backyard. But with so many patio products on the market, it sometimes can be hard to know what’s worth buying. To make matters easier, Amazon tracks its best-selling products across all categories. With that, we took a...
For so long we’ve been snuggled up in warm, layered bedding, but the time is here to refresh your bedding and start fresh for the spring. Each season change I find myself wanting to update the look of my home and redecorate, but my budget - financial and time - just don’t allow me to update my home’s look multiple times a year.
(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
EVERYDAY household chores can be hard enough. But what about those jobs that seem to be hopeless and never-ending?. This cleaning whizz recently shared his tips for a spotless home on Instagram. Ugly water rings on coffee tables can be ugly to look at and hard to remove. But this...
PA (WOLF) — Old medicine is more than just junk in your medicine cabinet. They can be harmful in the wrong hands. The medicine cabinet is often overlooked during spring cleaning, but it’s important in protecting kids, teens, pets and the environment. Robert Yonash, Senior Patient Safety Liaison...
When springtime rolls around, everyone is ready to start enjoying the outdoors and celebrate the warmer weather. But what about your home? What better way to celebrate the season than by giving your home a fresh new look? It's easy to add a touch of spring to your décor and make your House feel like a refreshing oasis. With just a few simple spring home decor ideas, you can add a touch of spring to your décor and make your home feel brighter and more cheerful.
