Spring cleaning and a giveaway

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know organizing your refrigerator can go a long way when it comes to your...

www.nbc4i.com

Albany Herald

It's spring cleaning time ... Here's a checklist

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
HOME & GARDEN
FOX 28 Spokane

Spring Cleaning? Here are the chores Americans hate the most

Spring is here, which means it’s time for spring cleaning. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 3 out 4 people say they plan to scrub down their homes. But, when it comes down to it, most also say they’d rather have someone else do their cleaning for them, even if that means bribing someone.
SPOKANE, WA
The US Sun

I’m a minimalist – 4 questions to ask yourself when spring cleaning your closet and it’ll help you instantly declutter

NATIONAL Cleaning Week is on the horizon and many folks are already starting on their spring cleaning needs. For those looking to organize their closets, a minimalist has revealed four questions that they must ask themselves to help instantly declutter the area. Julia Leening, a minimalist and founder of mindfulness-based...
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
PennLive.com

What you need to refresh your bedding for spring

For so long we’ve been snuggled up in warm, layered bedding, but the time is here to refresh your bedding and start fresh for the spring. Each season change I find myself wanting to update the look of my home and redecorate, but my budget - financial and time - just don’t allow me to update my home’s look multiple times a year.
HOME & GARDEN
WWLP 22News

Hottest spring home decorating design trends

(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WOLF

Spring cleaning your medicine cabinet

PA (WOLF) — Old medicine is more than just junk in your medicine cabinet. They can be harmful in the wrong hands. The medicine cabinet is often overlooked during spring cleaning, but it’s important in protecting kids, teens, pets and the environment. Robert Yonash, Senior Patient Safety Liaison...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bella White

Spring Home Decor Ideas: How to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Home?

When springtime rolls around, everyone is ready to start enjoying the outdoors and celebrate the warmer weather. But what about your home? What better way to celebrate the season than by giving your home a fresh new look? It's easy to add a touch of spring to your décor and make your House feel like a refreshing oasis. With just a few simple spring home decor ideas, you can add a touch of spring to your décor and make your home feel brighter and more cheerful.

