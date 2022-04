SAN MARCOS — The Texas State football team concluded spring practice with its annual Maroon and Gold scrimmage Saturday, with the offense beating the defense 23-4. The scoring format — called 21 — started each drive at the 25-yard line. The offense earned six points and a PAT attempt for every touchdown and three points for every made field goal. However, the defense earned four points for every made field goal by the offense, seven points on missed field goals and seven points for every turnover. The first team to reach or surpass 21 points wins.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO