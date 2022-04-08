Freeze Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Sumner 26.0 10.0 Tue 9am 11.1 22.7 23.3

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 19 DAYS AGO