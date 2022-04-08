ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tiger’s Masters round ‘remarkable,’ PT specialist says

By Marni Hughes, Bobby Oler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmKfs_0f3cvbyA00

(NewsNation) — Barely a year after a car accident broke both of his legs, Tiger Woods is in contention again at The Masters. A physical therapist says it’s “remarkable” he has made it this far so soon.

“It just goes to show Tiger is not like anybody else,” said Dr. Zachary Walton, the national director of quality and research at PT Solutions Physical Therapy.

Thursday, Woods shot a 1-under par round, leaving him in a nine-way tie for 10th. He has three more rounds to try to capture his sixth Masters win and 16th major championship.

The fact that a 46-year-old is in this position is unique. Woods’ injuries — both from the car accident accident and wear and tear from decades of playing — make it unprecedented.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Walton says Woods likely doesn’t find swinging too difficult, but each round also includes walking the full course, which is more than four miles. He said it’s similar to someone running a marathon.

“Augusta is a very hilly course,” Walton said Thursday on “NewsNation Prime.” “Now we’re going to see how does he handle walking multiple miles on those hills day in, day out and still compete at a high level.”

After the round Thursday, Woods said, “I am as sore as I expected to feel.”

The next challenge will be compounding that soreness with as many as three more rounds.

“By the end of [Thursday’s] round he had a few wayward drives and that may have had to do with fatigue,” Walton said. “There’s nobody who’s set a precedent for an injury like this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Golf.com

10 surprising golfers who missed the cut at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — They say that the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday. But for about 40 percent of the field, the Masters ended on the back nine on Friday. As second-round play concluded at Augusta National, the field was pared to the top 50 players and ties when the cut settled at four-over-par 148.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
FanSided

How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

The Masters is like the Super Bowl, World Series, or March Madness of golf. And it’s not just the dream of a golfer to attend as a player but fans dream of watching the game on the green as well. So how much does it cost to attend the...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Qc News
Larry Brown Sports

Fellow golfer makes admission about Tiger Woods playing Masters

Tiger Woods has been a huge draw at the Masters this year, and even his fellow golfers are getting caught up in the story. Cam Smith shot a 4-under 68 in the first round of the event on Thursday. He and Bryson DeChambeau played together as a twosome due to Paul Casey’s withdrawal. They were in the group ahead of Woods, and Smith admitted after the round that he did a fair amount of watching Tiger like a fan.
GOLF
FOXBusiness

Barstool's Portnoy rips Tiger Woods for being a 'fraud'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed whether he’s putting money on Tiger Woods’ return to the Masters on "Varney & Co." Friday. "I think I'm the only guy in the world who's rooting against Tiger," Portnoy told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. "I just never liked him, I thought he was kind of a fraud."
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy