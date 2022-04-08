ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Repeat Offender Arrested For Killing Young Baltimore Man With 'Extraordinary Life'

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Donzo Monk Jr. (left) and Bryant Timmons (right) Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department/Metro Crime Stoppers

A repeat offender from Baltimore has been arrested for killing another Baltimore man who was said to have an "extraordinary life."

Donzo Monk Jr., 26, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bryant Timmons, also 26, on Thursday, April 7, Baltimore Police said.

Timmons died three days after being shot by Donzo in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive on March 10, police said.

A GoFundMe for Timmons was organized following his death and went toward covering the cost of his funeral. Those who organized the campaign said Timmons was "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

"Good Bye hurt the most when the story wasn't finished," the GoFundMe said. "We Want To give Bryant Timmons the Memorial he deserves to honor the Extraordinary life and memories."

Monk is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

Asali Damali
2d ago

what made his life extraordinary? asking cause it is in the title, so some elaboration would have been great

K Swensen
22h ago

This article lacks details. 'Extraordinary', how? Any murderer however, deserves the death penalty. Spare the taxpayers their upkeep.

Cassie58
2d ago

R. I.P youngin and my deepest condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽✊🏽💯

