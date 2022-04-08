ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Muni Long Recalls Time She ‘Missed Out on a Drake Feature’ Due to a Boyfriend’s ‘Jealous Rage’

By Brad Callas
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending more than a decade co-writing hits for some of the biggest names in music, R&B star Muni Long catapulted into the mainstream last year on the back of her TikTok-certified hit “Hrs and Hrs.”. Back in February, the track peaked at No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kali Reveals How Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Have Influenced Her 'Toxic Chocolate' Career

In celebration of Women’s History Month, rising Atlanta rapstress Kali spoke with HipHopDX ahead of her latest project Toxic Chocolate, which dropped Friday (March 11). The “MMM MMM” rapper spoke on five women who’ve influenced her in the music industry, ranging from Rap royalty Nicki Minaj, to the late R&B sensation Aaliyah. Kali was also sure to name her mother, grandmother and “momager” among her most cherished influences, along with other women in Rap who have championed her blossoming career, from Cardi B to 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star Bia.
MUSIC
Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Graham
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Ebro Darden
Person
Drake
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous#Apple Music 1#Music Career#Tiktok#Supergiant Records
Complex

DaBaby Addresses Viral Footage Claiming to Show Fan Rejecting Attempted Kiss

DaBaby says footage claiming to show him trying to kiss a fan is an example of some “cap ass shit.”. As you may have seen in recent days, a clip has been making the rounds showing the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist interacting with a group of fans. Shared alongside the clip was the claim that the footage in question showed DaBaby attempting to kiss one of the fans and having this attempted kiss rebuffed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 4, Twin With Matching Braids In Cute Photo

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s son is growing up to look so much like his dad, in a sweet photo that Drake shared of the two. Drake, 35, and his son Adonis Graham, 4, are an adorable father-son duo! The rapper posted a selfie of himself and his little guy sporting the same braids to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday March 15. Adonis looked just like his daddy with the same braids that Drake was wearing. It was a totally sweet photo of the singer bonding with his boy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy