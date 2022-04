VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team improved to 4-1 on the season Thursday with a clean sweep of visiting Cloquet, 7-0. The match had a quick run time with all of the Wolverines wins coming in straight sets with most not giving up more than a game. In singles, junior Jared Delich led at the top spot with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lumberjacks eighth grader Ethan Lavan....

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO