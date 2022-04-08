New Jersey woman dead after fatal crash in Throop

T HROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The victim of a deadly crash in Lackawanna County has been identified.

According to a release from the Lackawanna County coroner, the crash occurred Thursday, April 7 on Underwood Road in Throop.

The coroner has identified the victim as 57-year-old Virginia R. Randazzo, of Bridgewater, NJ. The report states she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Throop Police as well as state police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.