NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a 12-year-old girl and striking multiple people with their car after stealing their keys. Police say Anthony Moss, 51, broke into a home in the 7800 block of Bass Street around 9:43 p.m. on March 19 and took a woman’s car keys. The victim and her children fought with Moss to get the keys back, during which Moss allegedly stabbed the woman’s 12-year-old daughter in the stomach.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 DAYS AGO