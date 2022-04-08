ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Game #2 Nats face their past!

Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Nationals started the 2022 season as expected. Now they face Max Scherzer in a Mets jersey, and it is a reminder of the best and worst of the Nats team history and a reminder of the cyclical nature of sports. For Scherzer, he left at a good time, and...

www.talknats.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -179, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead. Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record in home games last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Mets#Mlb#Washington Nationals#Baseball#Sports#Masn#Apple Tv Nats Radio
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Tylor Megill's strong start helps Mets beat Nationals

EditorsNote: changes to “four-plus innings” in sixth graf. Tylor Megill tossed five shutout innings and the visiting New York Mets opened the Buck Showalter era with a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday. With ace Jacob deGrom on the injured list and Max Scherzer’s debut with...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, DC
FOX Sports

Mets beat Nats 5-1 in Showalter debut behind fill-in Megill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Mets became the first team to get scoreless outings from their starters on opening day in four consecutive seasons. Megill (1-0), a 6-foot-7 right-hander who reached the majors last June, allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six. He entered the day with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Game #4 Are you as bad as you look when you’re losing?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re never as bad as you look when you’re losing… Whatever. We knew this team was going to lose 90ish games. They were built to lose. That is no secret, and that it would take a miracle to change that. This roster has more holes than Swiss cheese, and fans are wondering who they should blame. Relax, this is part of what you do when you are in a rebuild. People forget about “The Plan” put into motion for the 2007 season that propelled the Nats from the worst farm system in baseball when they came over from Montreal to a playoff team in just five full seasons after the Lerners took control of ownership from MLB.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Hush! Alonso's 1st 'granny' helps Bassitt, Mets top Nats 5-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Alonso twirled his bat like a baton to mark. After all, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year explained, “'Grannies' are sick.”. Then, after a chest bump and forearm bash that were part of the choreography with teammates at home plate to celebrate the big blow in the New York Mets' 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night, Alonso put one index finger, then the other, to his lips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
226
Followers
863
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy