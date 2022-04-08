Game #2 Nats face their past!

Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re never as bad as you look when you’re losing… Whatever. We knew this team was going to lose 90ish games. They were built to lose. That is no secret, and that it would take a miracle to change that. This roster has more holes than Swiss cheese, and fans are wondering who they should blame. Relax, this is part of what you do when you are in a rebuild. People forget about “The Plan” put into motion for the 2007 season that propelled the Nats from the worst farm system in baseball when they came over from Montreal to a playoff team in just five full seasons after the Lerners took control of ownership from MLB.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO