Stay warm no matter where you go with this Dyna-Glo portable heater

Many of us have computer accessories as well as toys on our desks, so why not just combine the two to save space. Given how much we rely on digital files and artifacts today, it wouldn’t be surprising if we all had a USB thumb drive or external hard drive in our possession. Some might even have memory cards that travel to and from digital cameras to our computers. These devices either take up space on our desk or get lost in our drawers, mostly because they don’t seem to have a good home in our workspaces. This concept, however, tries to solve that by designing USB drives and hubs to be just as decorative as they are functional.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO