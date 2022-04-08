ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber...

