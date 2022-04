UPDATE 4/10/2022 @2:30 p.m. via St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: On April 10, 2022, at 3:10 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving several vehicles. Deputies arrived on the scene and located three vehicles […] The post Speed and Alcohol blamed in early morning St. Mary’s crash that killed two appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MECHANICSVILLE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO