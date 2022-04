The Park City community lost a son, brother, friend and coach on Friday. Charlie Scott, also known as Chuck, died after what a Park City Mountain Resort spokesperson called a “serious incident” near the Temptation ski run. Temptation is a blue run that ends at the King Con lift. There was no mention of anyone else being involved. According to a statement from the resort, ski patrol responded to the scene, then a medical helicopter took Scott to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was pronounced deceased.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO