New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers added to Jazz Fest lineup

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It’s official — the Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Officials made the announcement on Friday, April 8, less than one month ahead of the week-long event.

The band’s appearance replaces the Foo Fighters, who canceled their tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

One month out from event, Gov. Edwards, Cantrell meet with Jazz Fest organizers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage on Sunday, May 1 for their first appearance at the event since 2016. View the full lineup here.

Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 29 through May 8. Click here for tickets and more information.

#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Jazz Fest#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

WGNO

Community Policy