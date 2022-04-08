ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Man found shot to death in Algiers

By Bun Choum
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Algiers....

www.wdsu.com

The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
Public Safety
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

